The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) in a clash of OVC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

UT Martin Players to Watch

13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

