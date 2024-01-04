The UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) are favored (-9.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The contest airs on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is 150.5.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Skyhawk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -9.5 150.5

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin and its opponents have gone over 150.5 combined points in eight of 11 games this season.

UT Martin's games this year have an average point total of 165.5, 15.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Skyhawks have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

UT Martin has been more successful against the spread than Eastern Illinois this year, sporting an ATS record of 6-5-0, compared to the 4-6-0 mark of Eastern Illinois.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 8 72.7% 85.2 155.1 80.3 145.2 156.3 Eastern Illinois 1 10% 69.9 155.1 64.9 145.2 137.8

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

UT Martin compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Skyhawks put up 20.3 more points per game (85.2) than the Panthers give up (64.9).

When UT Martin totals more than 64.9 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 6-5-0 0-0 7-4-0 Eastern Illinois 4-6-0 3-2 4-6-0

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits

UT Martin Eastern Illinois 5-0 Home Record 5-1 4-5 Away Record 0-7 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 97.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.7 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.7 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

