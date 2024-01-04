How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers average only 4.6 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Skyhawks allow (68.2).
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
- UT Martin is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Skyhawks average 5.3 fewer points per game (65) than the Panthers give up (70.3).
- UT Martin is 2-2 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
- Eastern Illinois has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 65 points.
- The Skyhawks shoot 42.5% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
- The Panthers' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Skyhawks have conceded.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Kenley McCarn: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (30-for-86)
- Lexi Rubel: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%
- Norah Clark: 9.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|W 67-62
|First National Bank Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 75-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 67-58
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/11/2024
|Western Illinois
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/13/2024
|Little Rock
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
