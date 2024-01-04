Thursday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) at 7:30 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 win for Mississippi State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Commodores are coming off of an 80-53 victory against Radford in their last outing on Sunday.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Vanderbilt 64

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 24, the Commodores defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team (No. 44) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-53.

The Commodores have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Vanderbilt has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 44) on November 24

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 77) on November 12

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 15

71-63 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on December 3

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Sacha Washington: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Khamil Pierre: 6.4 PTS, 43.0 FG%

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 72.9 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and giving up 56.5 per contest, 56th in college basketball) and have a +230 scoring differential.

