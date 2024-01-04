How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in six in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.9).
- Vanderbilt is 12-1 when it scores more than 56.9 points.
- Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Bulldogs average 79.6 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 56.5 the Commodores give up.
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 56.5 points, it is 13-1.
- Vanderbilt is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores allow defensively.
- The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
- Sacha Washington: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Khamil Pierre: 6.4 PTS, 43.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Dayton
|W 70-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 73-41
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/31/2023
|Radford
|W 80-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|Florida
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.