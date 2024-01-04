Two streaking squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.9).

Vanderbilt is 12-1 when it scores more than 56.9 points.

Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 79.6 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 56.5 the Commodores give up.

When Mississippi State puts up more than 56.5 points, it is 13-1.

Vanderbilt is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores allow defensively.

The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Sacha Washington: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Khamil Pierre: 6.4 PTS, 43.0 FG%

