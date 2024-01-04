Two streaking squads meet when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Commodores, victors in six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Commodores average 16.0 more points per game (72.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (56.9).
  • Vanderbilt is 12-1 when it scores more than 56.9 points.
  • Mississippi State has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs average 79.6 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 56.5 the Commodores give up.
  • When Mississippi State puts up more than 56.5 points, it is 13-1.
  • Vanderbilt is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores allow defensively.
  • The Commodores' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.7 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Vanderbilt Leaders

  • Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
  • Sacha Washington: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%
  • Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%
  • Iyana Moore: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Khamil Pierre: 6.4 PTS, 43.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Dayton W 70-53 Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 73-41 Memorial Gymnasium
12/31/2023 Radford W 80-53 Memorial Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/7/2024 Florida - Memorial Gymnasium
1/11/2024 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.