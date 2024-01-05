Benton County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Benton County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need here.
Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Big Sandy High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Erin, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly Central High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Camden, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
