Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his last game (January 3 win against the Thunder), posted 23 points and four assists.

In this article we will dive into Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 21.0 Rebounds -- 3.2 2.8 Assists -- 2.7 3.8 PRA -- 23.6 27.6 PR -- 20.9 23.8 3PM 3.5 3.4 4.0



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Pacers

Bogdanovic is responsible for taking 14.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.5 per game.

Bogdanovic is averaging 8.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Pacers have given up 124.6 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

The Pacers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers concede 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, best in the NBA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 26 26 2 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.