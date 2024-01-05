Carroll County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carroll County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stewart County High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Clarksburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McEwen, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
