Cocke County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Cocke County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cocke County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cosby High School at Hancock County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sneedville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.