Men's 2024 Great Ocean Road Open Predictions, Favorites and Odds
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The nine matches today in the Great Ocean Road Open round of 32 include No. 49-ranked Yannick Hanfmann matching up against No. 46 Lorenzo Sonego.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Great Ocean Road Open field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Great Ocean Road Open Info
- Tournament: The Great Ocean Road Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: January 8
- Venue: Memorial Drive Park
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Great Ocean Road Open Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Jack Draper
|+400
|1st
|Sebastian Korda
|+550
|2nd
|Nicolas Jarry
|+600
|3rd
|Tommy Paul
|+650
|4th
|Alexander Bublik
|+800
|5th
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+1000
|6th
|Alexander Shevchenko
|+1200
|7th
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+1600
|8th
|Matteo Arnaldi
|+1800
|9th
|Lorenzo Sonego
|+1800
|9th
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Jack Draper vs. Sebastian Baez
|Round of 32
|12:35 AM ET
|Draper (-550)
|Baez (+360)
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alexander Shevchenko
|Round of 32
|1:30 AM ET
|Shevchenko (-140)
|Etcheverry (+110)
|Mackenzie McDonald vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
|Round of 32
|4:45 AM ET
|Kecmanovic (-200)
|McDonald (+155)
|Dusan Lajovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
|Round of 32
|5:15 AM ET
|Kokkinakis (-210)
|Lajovic (+160)
|Matteo Arnaldi vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Round of 32
|6:30 PM ET
|Arnaldi (-650)
|Zapata Miralles (+400)
|Christopher O'Connell vs. Arthur Rinderknech
|Round of 32
|7:30 PM ET
|Rinderknech (-140)
|O'Connell (+110)
|Alex Bolt vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild
|Round of 32
|7:50 PM ET
|Bolt (-145)
|Seyboth Wild (+110)
|Jordan Thompson vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta
|Round of 32
|8:50 PM ET
|Thompson (-500)
|Diaz Acosta (+333)
|Yannick Hanfmann vs. Lorenzo Sonego
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Sonego (-165)
|Hanfmann (+130)
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Odds for the Rest of the Field
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Daniel Evans
|+2000
|11th
|Rinky Hijikata
|+2000
|11th
|Jiri Lehecka
|+2200
|13th
|Jordan Thompson
|+2200
|13th
|Dusan Lajovic
|+2500
|15th
|Christopher O'Connell
|+3300
|16th
|Yannick Hanfmann
|+3300
|16th
|Arthur Rinderknech
|+3300
|16th
|Facundo Diaz Acosta
|+6600
|19th
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|+6600
|19th
|Alex Bolt
|+6600
|19th
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|+6600
|19th
|Adam Walton
|+6600
|19th
|James Mccabe
|+6600
|19th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.