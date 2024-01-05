If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chattanooga Central High School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ooltewah High School at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Tyner Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4

2A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: AA - East Region

AA - East Region How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at East Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Dalton Academy at Berean Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Girls Preparatory School at Christian Heritage