The Indiana Pacers (14-13) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young is putting up 28.3 points, 3 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game. He's also draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

The Hawks are receiving 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this year.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 58.8% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hawks are receiving 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 24.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner posts 16.5 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per game.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield posts 13.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Hawks 127.1 Points Avg. 122.8 126.1 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 50.5% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.8% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.