In Hickman County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hickman County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Hickman High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickman County High School at Harpeth High School