Houston County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Houston County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Houston County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Big Sandy High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Erin, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
