If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Humphreys County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McKenzie High School at McEwen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: McEwen, TN

McEwen, TN Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 11

1A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly Central High School at Camden Central High School