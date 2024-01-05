Knox County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple Baptist Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:31 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.