High school basketball action in Maury County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbia Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Classical School at Hampshire Unit School