Montgomery County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeast High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry County High School at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
