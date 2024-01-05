If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northeast High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry County High School at Kenwood High School