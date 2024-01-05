Morgan County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Morgan County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need here.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harriman, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harriman, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
