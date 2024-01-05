Obion County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Obion County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roane County High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union City High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
