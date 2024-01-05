Roane County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Roane County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roane County High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwood High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harriman, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakdale School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harriman, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
