Rutherford County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you live in Rutherford County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville Central High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
