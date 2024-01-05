Shelby County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Millington, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crosstown High School at Trezevant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartfield Academy at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
