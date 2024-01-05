The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).

UConn has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Huskies are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 115th.

The 83.1 points per game the Huskies record are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (71.9).

UConn is 11-0 when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Butler has a 10-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.

The Bulldogs average 18.6 more points per game (82.2) than the Huskies allow (63.6).

When Butler allows fewer than 83.1 points, it is 8-1.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UConn fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game on the road.

Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, giving up 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, UConn fared better at home last season, making 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.3.

Beyond the arc, Butler knocked down fewer triples on the road (5.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul W 85-56 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 1/14/2024 Georgetown - XL Center

Butler Upcoming Schedule