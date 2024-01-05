Weakley County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Weakley County, Tennessee today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westview High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenfield School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.