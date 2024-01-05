We have high school basketball action in Williamson County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklin Christian Academy at Harding Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Ground Academy at The Webb School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bell Buckle, TN

Bell Buckle, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11

4A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Thompsons Station, TN

Thompsons Station, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Page High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Classical School at Hampshire Unit School