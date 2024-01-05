Williamson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Williamson County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Christian Academy at Harding Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at The Webb School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bell Buckle, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Thompsons Station, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Classical School at Hampshire Unit School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hampshire, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
