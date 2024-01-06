Saturday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) going head to head at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 72-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 72, Eastern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Austin Peay (-0.2)

Austin Peay (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Austin Peay is 8-4-0. A total of four out of the Colonels' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Governors' games have gone over. Eastern Kentucky is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 games, while Austin Peay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 313th in college basketball, and conceding 65.6 per outing, 65th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Austin Peay accumulates rank 236th in the nation. Their opponents grab 36.1.

Austin Peay hits 8 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (144th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 27.9%.

Austin Peay has won the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 8.9 (15th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (180th in college basketball).

