The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) are welcoming in the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) for a contest between ASUN foes at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

Austin Peay is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Governors are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at ninth.

The Governors put up an average of 68.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 79.3 the Colonels give up.

When it scores more than 79.3 points, Austin Peay is 3-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Austin Peay scores 73.5 points per game. Away, it scores 64.9.

At home the Governors are conceding 57.5 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than they are on the road (70.9).

Austin Peay drains more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (32.3%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule