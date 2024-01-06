How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) are welcoming in the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) for a contest between ASUN foes at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Governors are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at ninth.
- The Governors put up an average of 68.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 79.3 the Colonels give up.
- When it scores more than 79.3 points, Austin Peay is 3-0.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Austin Peay scores 73.5 points per game. Away, it scores 64.9.
- At home the Governors are conceding 57.5 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than they are on the road (70.9).
- Austin Peay drains more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (32.3%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|W 84-68
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/18/2024
|North Alabama
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
