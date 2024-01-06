Saturday's ASUN slate will see the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) take on the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-4.5) 141.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Austin Peay is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

The Governors have an ATS record of 6-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Colonels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

