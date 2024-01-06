Saturday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (8-7) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4) squaring off at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Governors secured a 65-63 victory against Bellarmine.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Eastern Kentucky 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Governors picked up their best win of the season, a 68-63 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 115) in our computer rankings.

Austin Peay has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

The Governors have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 115) on November 14

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 191) on December 20

78-63 over UMKC (No. 250) on November 24

65-63 at home over Bellarmine (No. 309) on January 4

53-44 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 313) on December 30

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Shamarre Hale: 11.8 PTS, 58.5 FG%

11.8 PTS, 58.5 FG% Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Cur'Tiera Haywood: 8.9 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44)

8.9 PTS, 45.4 FG%, 47.7 3PT% (21-for-44) Abby Cater: 11.3 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 64.9 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball and are allowing 62.8 per outing to rank 148th in college basketball.

The Governors are posting 65.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.

In home games, Austin Peay is ceding 0.2 fewer points per game (63.8) than when playing on the road (64).

The Governors' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 69.1 points per contest compared to the 64.9 they've averaged this season.

