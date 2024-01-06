When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Austin Peay be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 1-1 NR NR 213

Austin Peay's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Austin Peay defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis on the road on December 12. The final score was 70-68. Ja'Monta Black, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Southern Illinois, amassed 22 points, while Dezi Jones was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

53-49 at home over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on December 9

71-67 at home over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 22

84-68 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on January 4

74-71 over Sacramento State (No. 322/RPI) on November 22

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

The Governors have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Austin Peay is playing the 156th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Governors have 14 games left this year, including eight versus teams with worse records, and five against teams with records north of .500.

Austin Peay has 14 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. Austin Peay Governors

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Austin Peay Governors Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

