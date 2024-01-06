The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8, 0-0 ASUN) play the Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 18.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dezi Jones: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dez White: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Isaiah Cozart: 15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK

15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK Leland Walker: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Moreno: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK John Ukomadu: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 23rd 84.7 Points Scored 67.1 326th 341st 79.8 Points Allowed 64.3 40th 6th 44.5 Rebounds 34.7 257th 6th 14.3 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 100th 8.4 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 49th 16.3 Assists 10.9 332nd 280th 13 Turnovers 9.2 18th

