Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8, 0-0 ASUN) play the Austin Peay Governors (7-7, 0-0 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 18.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dez White: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK
- Leland Walker: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|23rd
|84.7
|Points Scored
|67.1
|326th
|341st
|79.8
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|40th
|6th
|44.5
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|6th
|14.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|49th
|16.3
|Assists
|10.9
|332nd
|280th
|13
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
