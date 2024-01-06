ASUN opponents square off when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 2-0 ASUN) host the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-1 ASUN) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Governors are 4.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under is 142.5 for the matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -4.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay has played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

The average over/under for Austin Peay's contests this season is 133.9, 8.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Austin Peay is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

Austin Peay has been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win three times (30%) in those games.

The Governors have been at least a +165 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 8 72.7% 82.1 150.4 79.3 144.9 153.8 Austin Peay 3 25% 68.3 150.4 65.6 144.9 136.4

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Colonels covered the spread 11 times in 16 ASUN games last season.

The Governors put up an average of 68.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 79.3 the Colonels allow.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 3-8-0 0-3 4-7-0 Austin Peay 8-4-0 5-2 4-8-0

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Eastern Kentucky Austin Peay 5-3 Home Record 5-1 0-6 Away Record 2-6 1-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 91.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.