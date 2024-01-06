2024 NCAA Bracketology: Belmont March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Belmont be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Belmont ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|106
Belmont's best wins
Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Belmont secured its signature win of the season on January 7, an 87-65 home victory. Against Drake, Malik Dia led the team by dropping 32 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 90-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 29
- 72-71 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 6
- 84-79 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 182/RPI) on November 25
- 89-87 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on November 6
- 74-70 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on December 20
Belmont's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Bruins have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
- According to the RPI, Belmont has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Belmont has the 117th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Bruins have 12 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Belmont has 12 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Belmont's next game
- Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
