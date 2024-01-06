When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Belmont be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 NR NR 106

Belmont's best wins

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Belmont secured its signature win of the season on January 7, an 87-65 home victory. Against Drake, Malik Dia led the team by dropping 32 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

90-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 29

72-71 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 6

84-79 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 182/RPI) on November 25

89-87 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on November 6

74-70 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on December 20

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Bruins have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Belmont has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Belmont has the 117th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bruins have 12 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Belmont has 12 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

