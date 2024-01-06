Will Belmont be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Belmont's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Belmont's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 3-0 NR NR 40

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont's best wins

When Belmont took down the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 37 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-50 on November 10, it was its signature win of the season. Kendal Cheesman was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Georgia, recording 28 points with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 89/RPI) on December 3

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 102/RPI) on December 6

64-52 at home over Illinois State (No. 124/RPI) on January 4

69-61 at home over UIC (No. 154/RPI) on December 30

72-68 on the road over Troy (No. 167/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 7-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Belmont has seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Belmont faces the 50th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bruins have seven games left versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Belmont's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces vs. Belmont Bruins

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Belmont Bruins Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Belmont games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.