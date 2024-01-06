The Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McKenzie Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Paladins allow to opponents.

Chattanooga has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Paladins are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mocs sit at 94th.

The Mocs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Paladins give up (80.1).

Chattanooga is 4-1 when scoring more than 80.1 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Chattanooga is scoring 2.8 more points per game (79.9) than it is in away games (77.1).

At home, the Mocs are giving up 22.6 fewer points per game (61.3) than on the road (83.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Chattanooga has fared worse when playing at home this season, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 35.2% percentage in away games.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule