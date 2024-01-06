How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McKenzie Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Wofford vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- East Tennessee State vs UNC Greensboro (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- Chattanooga has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mocs sit at 94th.
- The Mocs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Paladins give up (80.1).
- Chattanooga is 4-1 when scoring more than 80.1 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Chattanooga is scoring 2.8 more points per game (79.9) than it is in away games (77.1).
- At home, the Mocs are giving up 22.6 fewer points per game (61.3) than on the road (83.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Chattanooga has fared worse when playing at home this season, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 35.2% percentage in away games.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 85-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Samford
|L 89-74
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|Furman
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/11/2024
|VMI
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/13/2024
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.