The Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chattanooga Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Players to Watch

JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. Furman Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 74th 79.9 Points Scored 85.6 16th 122nd 68.8 Points Allowed 80.3 344th 60th 39.8 Rebounds 39.8 60th 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 8th 10.8 3pt Made 10.2 15th 119th 14.5 Assists 18.6 12th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 14.2 330th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.