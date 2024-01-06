Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Should you wager on Cole Smith to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in three of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.