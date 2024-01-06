Colton Sissons will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Sissons available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Colton Sissons vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Sissons has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In Sissons' 39 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 18 of 39 games this year, Sissons has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Sissons has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 39 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sissons' implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Sissons having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 39 Games 5 21 Points 1 12 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

