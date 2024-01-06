Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Davidson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6

3:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Nashville at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6

7:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: AA - Middle Region

AA - Middle Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodpasture Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6

7:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville Academy at Davidson Academy