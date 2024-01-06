The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

This season, East Tennessee State has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.

The Buccaneers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.

East Tennessee State is 8-2 when it scores more than 69.9 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State is putting up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (66.6).

In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are giving up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (73.3).

East Tennessee State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than on the road (29.2%).

