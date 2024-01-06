The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • This season, East Tennessee State has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.
  • The Buccaneers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • East Tennessee State is 8-2 when it scores more than 69.9 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • East Tennessee State is putting up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (66.6).
  • In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are giving up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (73.3).
  • East Tennessee State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than on the road (29.2%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Utah State L 80-65 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/29/2023 @ East Carolina W 86-70 Minges Coliseum
1/3/2024 Mercer W 80-69 Freedom Hall Civic Center
1/6/2024 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
1/10/2024 Western Carolina - Freedom Hall Civic Center
1/13/2024 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

