How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Samford vs Citadel (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Mercer vs VMI (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Wofford vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- This season, East Tennessee State has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.
- The Buccaneers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 69.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- East Tennessee State is 8-2 when it scores more than 69.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State is putting up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (66.6).
- In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are giving up 12.5 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (73.3).
- East Tennessee State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than on the road (29.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 80-65
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 86-70
|Minges Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Mercer
|W 80-69
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.