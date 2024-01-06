The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State matchup in this article.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-7.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-6.5) 140.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

UNC Greensboro has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, eight out of the Spartans' 13 games have gone over the point total.

