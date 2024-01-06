Johnson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Johnson County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Johnson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnson County High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
