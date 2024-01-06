Knox County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville Catholic High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powell High School at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Catholic High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.