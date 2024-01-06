Saturday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) versus the Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) at Freedom Hall is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Lipscomb. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 74, Bellarmine 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-2.2)

Lipscomb (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Bellarmine has gone 5-8-0 against the spread, while Lipscomb's ATS record this season is 10-3-0. The Knights have a 7-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bisons have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Bellarmine is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Lipscomb has gone 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 80.1 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and allowing 73.6 per contest, 241st in college basketball) and have a +103 scoring differential.

Lipscomb ranks 217th in the nation at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 37 its opponents average.

Lipscomb knocks down 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.3 (45th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Lipscomb has committed 11 turnovers per game (116th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (210th in college basketball).

