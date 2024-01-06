How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- This season, the Bisons have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.
- In games Lipscomb shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Knights are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 217th.
- The Bisons average 6.5 more points per game (80.1) than the Knights allow (73.6).
- When Lipscomb puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 9-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- Lipscomb is posting 96 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 71.9 points per contest.
- The Bisons are ceding 69.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (75).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Lipscomb has performed better at home this season, making 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.4 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|W 101-55
|Allen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 80-72
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/13/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/18/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.