The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

This season, the Bisons have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Knights' opponents have made.

In games Lipscomb shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Knights are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 217th.

The Bisons average 6.5 more points per game (80.1) than the Knights allow (73.6).

When Lipscomb puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 9-0.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

Lipscomb is posting 96 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 71.9 points per contest.

The Bisons are ceding 69.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (75).

When it comes to three-pointers, Lipscomb has performed better at home this season, making 11.4 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.4 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule