The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline FanDuel Lipscomb (-2.5) 147.5 -142 +116

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends

Lipscomb has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Bisons' 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Bellarmine has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

So far this year, eight out of the Knights' 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.

