Will Lipscomb be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Lipscomb's full tournament resume.

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 2-0 NR NR 102

Lipscomb's best wins

When Lipscomb took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 120 in the RPI, on November 30 by a score of 68-45, it was its best victory of the year thus far. Claira McGowan, as the leading point-getter in the win over East Tennessee State, dropped 23 points, while Bella Vinson was second on the squad with 19.

Next best wins

64-59 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 168/RPI) on January 4

76-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 209/RPI) on January 6

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 232/RPI) on November 27

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 237/RPI) on November 14

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on November 17

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Lipscomb is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Lipscomb gets the 180th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bisons have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to Lipscomb's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Central Arkansas Sugar Bears vs. Lipscomb Bisons

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears vs. Lipscomb Bisons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

