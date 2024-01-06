The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -3.5 146.5

Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

Lipscomb has an average point total of 153.7 in its games this year, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bisons have a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Lipscomb has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bisons have been at least a -165 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lipscomb has a 62.3% chance to win.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 9 69.2% 80.1 148.5 73.6 147.2 151.6 Bellarmine 6 46.2% 68.4 148.5 73.6 147.2 139.3

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

Lipscomb put together a 10-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Bisons average 6.5 more points per game (80.1) than the Knights allow (73.6).

Lipscomb is 7-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 10-3-0 4-0 6-7-0 Bellarmine 5-8-0 5-4 7-6-0

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits

Lipscomb Bellarmine 5-0 Home Record 3-3 2-5 Away Record 1-9 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 96.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

