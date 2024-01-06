Saturday's contest between the East Carolina Pirates (8-4) and Memphis Tigers (4-9) squaring off at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Tigers suffered a 65-63 loss to UAB.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 69, Memphis 61

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Tigers took down the Southern Miss Eagles in a 69-67 win on December 10. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Memphis has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Southern Miss (No. 154) on December 10

100-88 at home over Troy (No. 182) on December 2

52-43 over Howard (No. 264) on November 19

95-51 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 9

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Madison Griggs: 17.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (42-for-116)

17.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (42-for-116) Kai Carter: 10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

6.2 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 31.3 FG%

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 4.7 points per game with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (164th in college basketball) and give up 71.9 per outing (310th in college basketball).

The Tigers post 77.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 16.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Memphis is surrendering 71.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 76.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.